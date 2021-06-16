BTS member Jimin comforts fan who felt guilty for streaming online concert illegally

Jimin’s compassionate response to a fan who streamed BTS’ concert illegally has melted hearts online. — Picture via Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — BTS member Jimin had nothing but kind words for a fan who felt guilty for illegally streaming the group’s latest online concert.

The fan previously posted a comment on the social media platform WeVerse and confessed to watching the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo performances through illegal means due to financial difficulties.

The person then apologised to BTS for “betraying (their) trust.”

“I feel like the worst person. I saw the concert illegally and it seems that I'm betraying your trust in some way, but I didn't want to lose out because I didn't have money.

“I'm sorry for seeing it, I love you lots and rest well,” the fan wrote in Korean.

Jimin, 25, later replied to the fan’s comment through his official WeVerse account and didn’t hesitate to offer reassuring words.

“It’s all fine. Instead, please don’t hate yourself.

“No matter what the reason is, we will love you,” said Jimin.

The singer's kind response has melted the hearts of BTS fans, known collectively as the Army, on social media.

The BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo was a two-day concert that took place on June 13 and June 14 at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

Over 1.3 million viewers bought tickets to the virtual concert which was held in celebration of the group’s eighth anniversary, Sports Chosun reported.

BTS performed some of their latest hits during the event, including Butter, Dynamite, and Life Goes On.

A one-day pass was priced at KRW 49,500 (RM182) while two-day passes were sold for RM331 each.