Local actress Wawa Zainal offers RM200 reward to SPM 2020 high achievers who obtained a minimum of 7As

Local actress Wawa Zainal is offering RM200 reward to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 high achievers. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Wawa Zainal

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Local actress Wawa Zainal is offering a RM200 cash reward for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 high achievers who obtained a minimum of 7As.

The actress made the announcement via her Instagram story after the release of SPM 2020 results last night.

“Congratulations to all of those who have gotten their SPM results just now.

“Whoever scores 7As, please DM me your results, I want to give you a reward,” Wawa said in her story.

Wawa made the announcement via her Instagram story last night. — Screenshot from Instagram/Wawa Zainal

Wawa also posted another story detailing that only those with a minimum score of 7As will receive the RM200 award from her and asked them to send her their SPM 2020 results as proof.

Through another Instagram update, the 3 Temujanji actress has posted a screenshot of her transaction to three lucky accounts.

The actress also told local news portal Kosmo Online that she was impressed with the SPM 2020 candidates as a lot of them have excelled in the exams even though they had to study online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ll have to admit, even I find it hard to focus when it comes to studying online, but they have proven that they can.

“Also, we might not know that maybe there are those amongst the high achievers who really need the help.

“I hope that by sharing this small fortune with them could make them happy,” Wawa said.

A total of 401,105 SPM 2020 candidates received their SPM results online yesterday.

Following the release of the results, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has lauded the SPM 2020 results as the best achievement the country has seen in five years despite the set of challenges faced by the candidates.

This also marked the first time in Malaysia’s history where the SPM results have been released entirely online instead of requiring students to be present at their respective schools to collect them due to ongoing Covid-19 movement restriction measures.