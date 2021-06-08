Dolly Parton says she wears make-up to bed in case a tornado forces her to flee at night

Parton said she doesn’t want to get caught barefaced even during an environmental emergency. — Picture via Instagram/dollyparton

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — Country star Dolly Parton has revealed that she goes to sleep with make-up on in case an emergency forces her to dash out of her home in the middle of the night.

The 9 to 5 singer told The Wall Street Journal that she doesn’t want to be seen barefaced in the event that an environmental disaster causes her to leave the house on short notice.

“I do all my beauty work and (clean) my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night.

“Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!” said Parton.

The 75-year-old, who cultivated the image of being a buxom blonde throughout her career, also shared the inspiration behind her iconic style which she dubbed as “glamorous trash.”

She recalled how a female vagabond in her hometown had caught her eye as a child, calling the woman “the prettiest thing (she’d) ever seen.”

“They called her trash, but to me she was absolutely beautiful.

“She wore colorful patchwork skirts and pretty blouses and showed a little cleavage and had red nails and piled-up blond hair and red lipstick and high heels.

“When everybody would say, ‘Oh, she’s just trash,’ I’d say, ‘Well, trash is what I’m going to grow up to be.’”

Parton has had a busy year despite the setbacks of the Covid-19 pandemic and she recently launched her own signature fragrance called Dolly’s Scent from Above.

She garnered international praise in 2020 after she donated US$1 million (RM4.1 million) to fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine research.

The Jolene singer received the Moderna vaccine in March this year.

She posted photos of herself getting the jab on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”