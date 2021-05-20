Chinese actress Zheng Shuang to undergo six months counselling as part of her custody agreement

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has been ordered to undergo six months counselling as part of her custody agreement. ― Picture via Facebook/ Zheng Shuang

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― A United States court has ordered Chinese actress Zheng Shuang to undergo six months counselling to stabilise her emotions and sharpen her parenting skills as part of a custody agreement.

Hong Kong entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that counselling was decided as the court in Colorado ruled that Zheng, whose image and career collapsed after a surrogacy scandal with ex-boyfriend Zhang Heng in January, had displayed disturbing behaviour after the birth of her two children via surrogacy.

According to the agreement, Zhang will be the children's primary caregiver and can make any decisions for them, including applying for passports or government documents without Zheng's consent or signature.

Zheng, meanwhile, will have visitation rights three times a week for one-and-a-half hours each time.

There will also be a parenting supervisor present to help her develop her parenting skills.

Both parties will also need to complete a parenting course and submit relevant certificates to the court within 60 days from the date of judgement.

Zheng had since been blacklisted by Chinese authorities following the scandal.

The 29-year-old rose to stardom with her role as Chu Yuxun in Meteor Shower, becoming the youngest actress to be nominated for Best Actress at the China TV Golden Eagle Award.