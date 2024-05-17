PUTRAJAYA, May 17 ― Any official discussion with Singapore on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) will only be held after obtaining approval from the Cabinet, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He added that the working paper on the suggested project was still at the ministerial level and was waiting for the right time to be presented to the Cabinet.

“There is discussions with Singapore Transport Minister (Chee Hong Tat) on various matters, including the HSR but there’s nothing formal yet.

“And I make it very clear that a formal proposal about HSR will only be presented or discussed with Singapore after we obtain approval from the Cabinet,” he said at a media conference after chairing the National Logistics Taskforce (NLTF) meeting here today.

He was asked to comment on what was discussed with his Singapore counterpart during a recent meeting. ― Bernama

