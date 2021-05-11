Emily in Paris,’ ‘After Life,’ ‘The Morning Show’... The TV series currently filming (VIDEO)

Lily Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 for her role as Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris’ on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, May 11 — Get ready to catch up with your favourite TV series characters. With vaccinations rolling out, many TV shoots have been able to resume.

That’s the case for the productions of After Life, Emily in Paris, and The Morning Show, while House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones has been able to kick off production.

We’ve made a list of the popular TV series which are back to the set.

After Life: Season 3

Ricky Gervais’s dramedy was the most-watched British sitcom in the world for the second year in a row on Netflix in 2020.

Created, produced, and featuring one of the biggest names in British humour, the series is currently shooting its third season, announced as the final season by Ricky Gervais.

The actor and producer himself revealed that filming had resumed on April 19, via a post on his Twitter account showing a photograph of him, smiling, holding a clapperboard where one can read: After Life 3.

Since then, Ricky Gervais has been sharing a picture from the shoot every day, giving us a little preview of the upcoming season.

First hitting screens in 2019, After Life follows Tony, a cynical journalist who has lost his taste for life after his wife dies of breast cancer.

Between his suicidal thoughts and blasé attitude, the Englishman leads a life with no filter, spewing out truths without euphemisms and giving himself the right to do whatever he wants without consequence.

However, while caring for his father with dementia, Tony meets Emma, a nurse, and while visiting the grave of his wife Lisa, he meets Anne, a widow who starts to make him see life differently.

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Lily Collins is back in the City of Light for the next chapter of Emily’s Parisian adventures. In 2020, Emily in Paris generated buzz for Netflix.

Adored by Americans, decried by the French, the romantic comedy carried by the British actress left no viewer indifferent.

The series nabbed two nominations at the last round of Golden Globes and, not surprisingly, Netflix greenlighted it for another season.

Recently, the official Instagram account of the series shared a short video announcing the start of filming of the second season featuring all the main performers in the sitcom.

Filming is taking place in Paris, St. Tropez and other cities in southern France and is set to last until the start of summer, Variety reported.

As the title suggests, Emily in Paris tells the story of Emily Cooper, a young American from Chicago who is transferred to the French capital for her job.

When she arrives in Paris to work for a marketing company, the expatriate discovers the French way of life — both its good sides and its bad.

The Morning Show: Season 2

Jennifer Aniston is not a Monday person and she’s not hiding the fact; a picture taken during the shooting of the second season of the series The Morning Show features the caption: “And it’s only Monday :( “. The post has attracted more than 3.5 million “Likes.”

The series was a hit and a talking point for Apple TV+ when it launched in 2019 and for good reason. The first season marked the return of Jennifer Aniston to the small screen, and the storyline fit perfectly with current events.

The story of The Morning Show goes behind the scenes of an American TV morning show shaken by a sex scandal involving one of the star presenters.

A story that echoes the MeToo movement.

Starring alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston saw her work on the show recognised with the award for best actress in a drama series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020.

For the moment, no date has been given for the broadcast of this second season.

House of The Dragon: Season 1

Fans of Game of Thrones will be delighted to learn that the shoot for the prequel to the legendary saga is underway.

The first season of House of The Dragon is expected to air in 2022 on HBO.

In the meantime, the first images were unveiled on Twitter on May 5.

The series will be set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of the Targaryen family.

HBO has ordered ten episodes of this long-awaited prequel based on the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire literary saga (Game of Thrones).

Netflix also shared the first images from part 2 of Lupin, in the Shadow of Arsene starring Omar Sy and the first teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things, which is still being filmed. — ETX Studio