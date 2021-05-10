Rock star Awie pays fine after getting caught flouting Covid-19 SOPs at Melaka event

The Wings frontman was filmed not wearing a mask and failing to adhere to physical distancing rules during a recent humanitarian event. — Picture via Instagram/awieofficial

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — Malaysian rock star Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman, better known as Awie, has paid a fine for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at an event in Melaka on Friday.

The news was confirmed by Awie’s manager Mubarak Akhtar who said the 52-year-old has settled the fine.

“We made a mistake and flouted the SOP, we admitted it and paid the fine,” Mubarak was quoted as saying by The Star.

Awie sparked controversy after a 42-second video of him and several others flouting SOPs at a hotel on Jalan Hang Tuah went viral recently.

Many of the guests in the video, including Awie, were filmed going maskless and failing to comply with physical distancing rules.

Mubarak explained that the event was part of a humanitarian mission to help trishaw riders and that Awie had been asked to sing for the guests.

“What are we to do if such things are bound to happen? This was a mission to help the trishaw riders.

“They asked Awie to sing but Awie did not want to sing. So, we played a music video in the front.”

Mubarak claimed that trishaw riders began to crowd around the Wings frontman after he stood up at his table.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman announced yesterday that those involved in the event, including Awie and the organisers, will be called to the Melaka Tengah police headquarters to give their statements.

In a separate report by Harian Metro, Mubarak said that Awie will cooperate fully with the authorities to assist in the investigations.