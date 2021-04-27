South Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo leaves popular variety game show Running Man after 11 years to nurse accident injury

South Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo will end his stint with variety show Running Man after 11 years. ― Picture via Instagram/ leekwangsoo_kwangkwang

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― South Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo will be leaving variety show Running Man after 11 years.

Quoting Lee's agency, K-pop news portal Soompi reported that the 35-year-old's last recording has been slated for May 24.

It said he blamed it on an injury he sustained in an accident last year.

While he has been steadily undergoing rehabilitation treatment since, it has reportedly been difficult for him to cope during the recordings.

The decision was reportedly a result of long discussions between fellow cast members, producers, and his agency.

In the accident, Lee suffered a fracture in his right ankle which he had operated on while taking a break from the show.

Lee was one of the original cast of the show from local broadcaster SBS that started to air in July 2010.

The show, centering around an urban action variety concept, has garnered huge popularity in South Korea and abroad and has been exported to several foreign countries, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines.

In line with the show's fame, Lee attracted a massive fan base in neighboring countries with his comical and friendly image, winning the nickname “Prince of Asia.”