Azlan and The Typewriter vocalist’s father in critical condition due to Covid-19, prays for the best

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Local band vocalist, Azlan Typewriter’s father is reportedly in critical condition after being diagnosed with Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago.

Azlan or his real name Norazlan Roslee told local portal Gempak that he can only hope for the best for his father, who is currently admitted in the Hospital Serdang intensive care unit.

“My father has been on a ventilator since last week and according to my brother, the machine can be unplugged at any time now. I can’t say more but to pray for the best,” Azlan said.

Azlan recalls that their last meeting was a month ago and his father was healthy at the time.

The vocalist for Azlan and The Typewriter also added that his family has a history of diabetes.

“But if it's really his time, I accept with an open heart.

“Even though I didn’t get the chance to see or visit him due to the hospital’s standard operating procedure. Only Allah SWT knows how I’m feeling now,” Azlan said.

Azlan also urged the public to stop speculating about the virus.

“Covid is real, there are no such things as hidden agendas or anything.

“You’ll know it when you get it yourself,” he said.

Azlan also said that all his other family members tested negative for Covid-19.