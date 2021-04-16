Popular Tamil actor Vivekh admitted to hospital after heart attack

Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Vivekh was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. — Picture via Twitter/Vivekh actor

NEW DELHI, April 16 — Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Vivekh was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old actor took a Covid-19 vaccine yesterday and complained of chest pain this morning, Indian media reported.

Vivekh has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Chennai city.

The actor fainted while he was talking with his family, according to an Indian Express online report.

Vivekh has heart blocks and although his condition is better than at the time of admission, he remains critical, according to The News Minute website.

A day earlier, he went to a government hospital to get a Covid-19 jab and spoke in favour of the vaccination campaign. — Bernama