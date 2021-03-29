Malaysian fan gets shout out from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello for custom action figure

Rock musician Tom Morello gets his own customised action figure courtesy of a Malaysian fan. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Tom Morello

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Legendary rocker Tom Morello got his own customised action figure courtesy of a Malaysian fan.

The American musician, singer, songwriter, actor, and political activist is associated with legendary rock acts in Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and supergroup Prophets of Rage.

Morello took to social media to share images of the action figure which came in complete with custom accessories and box.

The box also contains two of Morello’s signature guitars, an extra head, and his pedalboard.

Fans in Malaysia really go for it. #FanArt pic.twitter.com/ADAYtsV0Oe — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 28, 2021

“Fans in Malaysia really go for it,” Morello said in his tweet, without revealing more information on the Malaysian fan.

The action figure is a tribute to Morello’s political folk alter-ego known as ‘The Nightwatchman’.

On his Instagram, Morello’s fans were quick to applaud the creative handiwork and its intricate details.

“Down to the pedalboard, amazing!” commented user adam_noviembre.

“It comes with two different heads, awesome,” user brandomarshallrc commented.

“This is actually pretty sick, I’d buy one of these,” said user markdownthewallsxvx.