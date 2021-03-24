Chinese actress Zheng Shuang to be digitally removed from drama series after being blacklisted over surrogacy scandal

Following her surrogacy scandal, scenes featuring Chinese actress Zheng Shuang will be digitally removed. ― Picture via Facebook/ Zheng Shuang

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Scenes featuring Chinese actress Zheng Shuang in the drama series A Chinese Ghost Story will be digitally removed following her surrogacy scandal.

Entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that Zheng's face will be replaced by Goodbye My Princess actress Peng Xiaoran in the hopes that it will receive the green light from Chinese authorities for airing.

The 29-year-old Zheng had been blacklisted by Chinese authorities after the scandal came to light in January.

Even a brief scene in Dt. Appledog’s Time, had Zheng Shuang’s blurred out.

Zheng reportedly received a salary of 160 million Yuan (RM101.3 million) for A Chinese Ghost Story.

It was reported that with the production which is now in the red, investors will be taking legal recourse in an attempt to recover their money.

Besides A Chinese Ghost Story, Zheng still has dramas Secret Keepers and Jade Lovers that have still yet to be aired.

Zheng rose to stardom with her role as Chu Yuxun in Meteor Shower, becoming the youngest actress to be nominated for Best Actress at the China TV Golden Eagle Award.

Zheng's ex-boyfriend Zhang Heng had revealed in January that he has been stranded in the US for over a year taking care of their two children that were conceived through surrogacy.

He accused Zheng of abandoning the children and not wanting anything to do with them.