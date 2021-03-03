Queen of country music Dolly Parton gets vaccinated with Moderna vaccine she helped to fund (VIDEO)

Country singer Dolly Parton inoculated with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine that she helped to fund. — Picture via Facebook/ Dolly Parton

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Country singer Dolly Parton has been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine she helped to fund.

Taking to her social media with the caption “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine”, the 75-year-old shared that she received the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt Health in Tennessee.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

She also posted a video urging her followers to be vaccinated if are eligible and said that she was “old enough” and “smart enough” to get her shot.

Parton also played with the words to her famed ballad Jolene for the occasion.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine,” Parton sang. “I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.”

Apart from Parton encouraging people to be vaccinated, she showed off her own vaccination, administered by her friend Dr Naji Abumrad.

She told her followers that it did not hurt.

Parton had in November announced that she had donated US$1 million (RM4.05 million) to Vanderbilt University to help find a cure for Covid-19.

Despite that, Parton waited for her turn to be vaccinated.

The Associated Press reported last month that Parton said that although she was eligible to get the shot, she wanted to wait so it didn’t seem as though she had received preferential treatment.

“I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money,” Parton said.