Malaysians celebrate as GSC given green light to reopen this Friday

Malaysians will be able to catch some of the latest film releases on the big screen soon. — Picture courtesy of GSC Cinemas

PETALING JAYA, Mar 3 — Good news for moviegoers as Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) has finally been given the green light to reopen their doors on March 5.

The cinema chain teased the big announcement on their Twitter page yesterday with memes and included a list of films Malaysians can look forward to seeing on the big screen, including the much anticipated Raya and the Last Dragon, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and Godzilla vs Kong.

Demon Slayer? Doraemon? Raya and the Last Dragon? Master? Godzilla vs Kong? pic.twitter.com/FhY1dMZ8Pp — GSC | #ReopenCinemas (@GSCinemas) March 2, 2021

The moment we've been waiting for... we will be reopening this FRIDAY!! Stay tuned as we reveal our opening locations and confirmed movie line-ups! 💛🙌#BacktoGSC #GSCLoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/j1lVUJbmhz — GSC | #ReopenCinemas (@GSCinemas) March 2, 2021

“The moment we’ve been waiting for... we will be reopening this Friday!!

“Stay tuned as we reveal our opening locations and confirmed movie line-ups!” GSC wrote.

The tweet was met with great excitement from Malaysian movie lovers and has gotten more than 10,000 retweets and 6,300 likes so far.

GSC’s efforts with the #ReopenCinemas hashtag last week appears to have paid off and they can finally breathe a sigh of relief after prolonged closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their social media campaign had called on the Malaysian government to give cinemas a chance to operate during the second movement control order.

It came shortly after the Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors called out the government’s decision to let gyms and other non-essential businesses open while sidelining the plight faced by cinemas.

GSC, which has more than 300 screens in 36 locations across Malaysia, was forced to close their Cheras Leisure Mall and Berjaya Times Square branches in January due to the extended closures under the pandemic.