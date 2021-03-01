Hungry for more K-drama and films? 15 Netflix Korean originals Malaysian subscribers can look forward to in 2021

Netflix’s first Korean space sci-fi thriller ‘The Silent Sea’ is just one of many Korean originals lined up for viewers this year. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 1 – Running out of things to watch this movement control order?

Malaysian fans of K-entertainment can look forward to a roster of exciting Korean films and shows set to land on Netflix this year.

The streaming platform revealed its list of Korean originals during the See What’s Next Korea 2021 virtual event.

Following the news of a whopping US$700 million (RM2.8 billion) investment to ramp up the streaming service’s Korean content, Netflix confirmed two new films, Carter and Moral Sense, which they will self-produce for the first time.

Netflix is also raising the bar with a lineup of original shows going beyond drama series by including sitcoms, reality series and stand-up comedies in its quest to offer subscribers diverse Korean content.

Series:

The special episode spin-off provides clues to the resurrection plant that’s central in the popular period zombie series. — Picture courtesy of Netflix Kingdom: Ashin of the North

This spin-off is the perfect remedy for those wanting more after Kingdom season 2.

The special episode zooms in on the northern Jurchen town’s heiress Ashin and brings fans closer to the truth behind the resurrection plant.

Directed by Kim Seong-hun and stars Gianna Jun and Park Byung-eun.

People are unexpectedly condemned to hell in this dark tale. — Picture courtesy of Netflix Hellbound

Based on a popular webtoon and graphic novel, Hellbound explores the supernatural phenomenon of people who are condemned to hell after unexpected encounters with angels of death.

The series is directed by Yeon Sang-ho and stars Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min and Kim Hyun-ju.

Love Alarm Season 2

Love Alarm refers to a fictional app in the series which signals the user when someone who has a crush on them is within a 10-metre radius.

Starring Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram, Song Kang, Ko Min-si, and Kim Si-eun and directed by Kim Jin-woo.

Season 2 of the popular series will begin streaming March 12. An army private is tasked to track down military deserters in this original series. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

D.P.

D.P. which stands for Deserter Pursuit tells the story of army private Joon-ho in the Korean military who is tasked to track down military deserters where he encounters the realities of confused young soldiers.

The Netflix original series is based on Kim Bo-tong’s popular webtoon that was viewed 10 million and was praised for its realistic portrayal of the military’s brutal violence and human rights violation.

Starring Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Seok-koo and directed by Han Jun-hee. The sci-fi mystery thriller features a stellar line-up including Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

The Silent Sea

Netflix’s first Korean space sci-fi thriller is directed by Choi Hang-yong and features big names such as Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon.

The Silent Sea is set in a future where water and food are scarce when the Earth is completed deforested.

The plot follows a special team that is sent out to a research facility on the Moon. This revenge tale stars ‘The World of the Married’ actress Han So-hee. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

My Name

This noir series promises a tale of cold revenge about a woman who joins the police force as an undercover for a crime organisation.

Directed by Extracurricular’s Kim Jin-min, My Name stars The World of the Married actress Han So-hee and veteran actors Park Hee-soon, Kim Sang-ho, Lee Hak-ju, and Jang Yull. This series turns a popular kids game into the ultimate fight for survival. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Squid Game

Inspired by a popular game kids in South Korea would play on the streets, Squid Game asks the question, would you put your life at risk for US$45.6 million?

The Netflix original series about a mysterious survival game looks at the life choices of those who are pushed to extreme situations.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Move to Heaven

Scheduled to be released in the first half of 2021, this series centres around a young man with Asperger’s syndrome and his guardian who start a trauma cleaning business to sort out items left behind by deceased people.

Directed by Kim Sung-ho and starring Lee Je-hoon and Tang Jun-sang.

All of Us are Dead

Fans of the zombie genre might want to watch out for this series that captures the chaos that unfolds in a high school when a zombie virus breaks out.

Directed by Lee JQ, the series features rising actors Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu and Cho Yi-hyun.

So Not Worth It

The sitcom about students from diverse nationalities living in a university dorm in Seoul is created by the writers from the golden age of K-sitcoms including Three Guys and Three Girls and Nonstop.

Starring Park Se-wan, Shin Hyeon-seung, Choi Young-jae, Minnie and Han Hyun-min, and directed by Kwon Ik-joon and Kim Jung-sik.

Paik’s Spirit

Sit down for a drink with Paik Jong-won in this food series about Korean drinks paired with various dishes.

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Expanding its repertoire of content for K-fans, this Netflix original stand-up special brings viewers ad-lib jokes and is dedicated to those who spend their time trying not to get on others’ nerves.

Lee Su-geun is best known for variety shows such as Men on a Mission, The Fishermen and the City 2 and Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller.

Film:

Moral Sense (working title)

Netflix’s first Korean romantic original is an unconventional take on the romance genre about a man with peculiar sexual preferences and a woman who inadvertently discovers them.

The Netflix self-produced film is helmed by veteran romance director Park Hyun-jin who made Like for Likes and Lovers of Six Years.

Carter

Another Netflix production, this chase thriller is about an agent suffering from memory loss who gets thrown into a mysterious mission.

The film is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Jung Byung-gil, who made films such as Confession of Murder and The Villainess.

Night in Paradise

Brought to you by the director of The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, Park Hoon-jung’s latest outing tells the story of a man targeted by a criminal gang and a woman cornered to a dead end in life.

The critically acclaimed film was also the only Korean film to be screened out of competition at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

Starring Um Tae-goo, Jeon Yeo-been, and Cha Seoung-won.