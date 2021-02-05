‘Is that porn?’: Ashton Kutcher left confused after waking up to Mila Kunis watching ‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes

The ‘That ‘70s Show’ couple shared the funny anecdote in a recent TV interview. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher had a hilarious late-night exchange with his wife Mila Kunis after he overheard her watching a particularly steamy scene in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

In a recent TV interview with Today, Kunis, 37, said she decided to stay up late one night to binge-watch the popular period drama while Kutcher, 42, was fast asleep beside her in bed.

She had just reached a pivotal sex scene in episode five when Kutcher awoke to the sounds of moaning and groaning onscreen.

“He’s dead asleep and then he wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode, and he goes, ‘Are you watching a porno?’

“He looked so confused at what was happening,” said Kunis as the hosts dissolved into fits of laughter.

Kutcher said he even entertained the possibility that someone else had crept into bed with them that night.

“She was watching it in the middle of the night and I didn’t know what was going on.

“I was like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying!” said Kutcher.

Bridgerton was recently named as the most-watched series on Netflix with a viewership of 82 million households worldwide.

The show depicts high society in Regency-era London and the blossoming romance between a young debutante and a handsome nobleman.