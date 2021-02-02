Nora Danish’s husband Nedim Nazri refused Datukship honours many times, says he is ‘undeserving’

The son of Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamad Nazri Abdul Aziz wrote the tweet after the Federal Territory Day honours were announced. — Picture via Instagram/Nedim Sujak Nazri Aziz

PETALING JAYA, Feb 2 — The husband of Malaysian actress Nora Danish may be politician Datuk Seri Mohamad Nazri Abdul Aziz’s son but Nedim Sujak Nazri isn’t interested in being called Datuk.

The son of the Padang Rengas MP took to Twitter to reveal that he had been offered a Datukship several times but rejected it because he felt unworthy of receiving the honour.

A Datukship is bestowed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for federal orders or ceremonial leaders of Malaysian states.

Jadi lah mcm KJ , relax Xde title though I he deserves it more than others I know .



I’ve been offered many times but I refused it because I have not done much for my country .



For that I know diri ni x layak.



Not even a little bit ..



Ukur la badan kita . — NNA 🇲🇾 (@NedimNazriAziz) February 1, 2021

“I’ve been offered many times but I refused it because I have not done much for my country,” said Nedim who has been married to Nora since 2017.

“For that I know I’m undeserving of it, not even a little bit.”

In his tweet which he posted yesterday, Nedim used Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as an example.

The former youth and sports minister reportedly declined Datukship honours several times.

“Be like KJ, relax without a title though he deserves it more than others I know,” the restaurateur said in the post.

The entrepreneur ended his tweet with the Malay proverb ukur la badan kita (cut your coat according to your cloth) which translates to only undertaking things that are within your abilities.

The tweet attracted hundreds of reactions, many of whom agreed with his views.

Nedim posted the quote on the same day 355 recipients were conferred titles by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in conjunction with this year’s Federal Territory Day.