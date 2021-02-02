Actress Emma Maembong closes IG comments after being shamed for pumping breast milk in public

Emma had shared a photo of herself out and about while wearing a breast pump. — Picture via Instagram/emma_maembongofficial

PETALING JAYA, Feb 2 — Malaysian actress Emma Maembong has turned off the comments on one of her Instagram posts after she was shamed by social media users for pumping breast milk in public.

The Sesaat Bahagiaku star was targeted by keyboard warriors after she posted a photo on Friday that showed her walking outside with a hands-free breast pump attached to the waistband of her jeans.

While most of the comments were positive and praised the new mum for multitasking, others were not so kind.

One user said that Emma ought to feel “ashamed” while another said that she was being a “bad influence” to others by using her breast pump in public.

Emma shut down the comments section shortly after to prevent any further controversies from arising.

While Emma has stayed quiet about the issue, her older sister Beby Maembong didn’t hesitate to speak up in her defence.

“There are dirty-minded people in Emma’s comments calling her shameless and saying that she’s showing off how she pumps her breast milk.

“The people leaving these comments must be childless or an up-and-coming religious teacher. What stupid fools,” Beby wrote in her Instagram Stories.

The mother-of-three said that there was nothing inappropriate about Emma’s photo as she wasn’t exposing her body.

Beby added that pumping breast milk in public shouldn’t be a huge deal as the main concern is making sure one’s baby is fed.

“Whenever I go out to shopping malls, I will still pump (breast milk). Even when I’m working in front of staff members, I will pump.

“It’s not like we want to show off our breasts or how we pump. We do it for the sake of our child,” said Beby.