Cosmetics millionaire Vida granted custody of her two teenage children

Datuk Seri Vida (right) says she has never stopped her children Cik B and Kacak from contacting their father. — Pictures from Instagram/Datuk Seri Vida

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida has been granted custody of her two children by the Kota Baru Shariah Court in Kelantan this morning.

Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, said she was relieved over the decision and that the case will not be affecting her son and daughter’s emotional wellbeing, mStar reported.

“Thank God custody rights were awarded to me and this case won’t continue to drag on thanks to the judge’s discretion,” she said.

“The judge himself asked Cik B and Kacak and it’s true, I’ve never stopped them from contacting their father.”

Vida’s two children are Nur Edlynn Zamilleen, 16, also known as Cik B and Eric Zaquan, 14, whose nickname is Kacak.

“I’m so relieved because this decision won’t harm the kids’ emotions.

“I just hope after this, no one says they are disobedient for not wanting to see their dad.

“It’s easy to say these things but we are the ones dealing with it,” she added.

In this morning’s verdict, Shariah High Court judge Abu Bakar Abdullah Kutty ordered Vida’s ex-husband Mohd Amin Yasin to refrain from harassing his teenage children unless they are ready to communicate with him.

Mohd Amin previously filed for custody rights on November 3 which includes visitation rights and overnight stays.

Vida added that she had no intention of severing her children’s ties with their father but felt the need to protect them following family conflict.

“Cik B and Kacak can contact their dad, not the other way around.

“I don’t want to cut ties, but my kids are the ones who aren’t ready to see their father for certain reasons,” the Qu Puteh beauty product founder said.

Her daughter Cik B said she and her younger brother will contact their father when the time is right.

“I’m glad this case is over and if I’m ready, I’ll call him,” Cik B said.

According to Mohd Amin, the last time he met his children was in May 2018.

He and Vida tied the knot in 2000 and were divorced in 2008.

The couple welcomed four children but their first and second born perished in a home fire in Ipoh, Perak on August 3, 2013.