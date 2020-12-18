Celebrity deaths from Covid-19: From country music star Charley Pride to Dream Street singer Chris Trousdale

Country music legend Charley Pride performs a medley of his music at the 34th annual Country Music Association Awards show at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee October 4, 2000. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 18 — Youth and fashion

US boy band member Chris Trousdale, former Dream Street star, died in June aged 34.

Japanese fashion pioneer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on October at 81.

Showbiz

Charley Pride, the first black superstar of country music, died in Dallas on December 12, aged 86.

Controversial film director Kim Ki-duk, the enfant terrible of Korean cinema, died the previous day aged 59.

Bronx rapper Fred the Godson died aged 35 in April.

American folk singer-songwriter John Prine died the same month aged 73.

British rapper Ty, 47, died in May.

Also in May, Roy Horn, of Las Vegas magic legends Siegfried and Roy, died aged 75.

Dave Greenfield of British punk band The Stranglers died in May at 71.

Jazz men

US saxophonist Lee Konitz died on April 17 aged 92.

US pianist Ellis Marsalis — the father of trumpeter Wynton Marsalis — died on April 1 aged 85.

Sax star Manu Dibango of Cameroon, 86, died March 2.

Literature and leaders

Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing died on December 2 aged 94.

Exiled Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda, 70, died on April 16.

US playwright Terrence McNally of Kiss of the Spider Woman fame died at 81 March 2.

Former Republic of Congo president Jacques Joaquim Yhombi Opango died on March 30 at 81.

Indigenous leader and Amazon defender Paulinho Paiakan died aged 65 in June.

Ambrose Dlamini, prime minister of Eswatini — previously known as Swaziland — dies on Sunday aged 52.

Former Swiss president Flavio Cotti died on Wednesday aged 81.

Former Burundian president Pierre Buyoya dies on Friday aged 71.

Sports stars

England and Leeds United football legend Norman Hunter, one of the 1966 World Cup winning squad, died aged 76 in April.

Japanese sumo wrestler Shobushi Kanji, 28, died in May.

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan died in August aged 73.

American footballer Fred Dean, who twice won the Super Bowl with the 49ers, died aged 68.

British comedians

The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor, 79, died in June.

Eddie Large, 78 died in April.

Bobby Ball, 76, died in October. — AFP