No such thing as bad publicity? Da’i Syed’s manager claims rape charges boosted preacher’s music career

Da’i Syed’s manager claims that the preacher is enjoying newfound fame amidst his legal battles. — Picture from Instagram/daisyed_

PETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Da’i Syed’s manager believes that there’s a silver lining to the preacher being accused of rape and sexual harassment.

Mohd Aizat Jaafar said that Da’i Syed, whose real name is Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful, has become more well-known among the public as a result of his ongoing legal battles.

“If you’re asking if this controversy has helped (Da’i Syed’s) name and his latest song to become popular, I’d have to say yes.

“Not many people knew him before this but after this whole issue cropped up, even the aunties working at the courthouse canteen know who he is,” Mohd Aizat told mStar.

Da’i Syed, 25, was charged with raping a woman at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on December 10 and faces up to 20 years in prison and whipping if found guilty.

He also faces two separate charges of committing unnatural sex and molestation at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court and Sessions Court.

Da’i Syed pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

The celebrity preacher was engulfed in a media firestorm following the scandals and his latest song, a cover of an Arabic track called Ya Agmal Eyoun (Oh Beautiful Eyes), has gained 1.4 million YouTube views since it was posted on November 21.

Mohd Aizat hopes that Da’i Syed will be able to use his newfound infamy to continue his preaching activities and “spread good things” amongst the public in the future.

He added that there are plans for Da’i Syed to rebrand his image and possibly drop the “Da’i” title from his name which he began using after appearing on a religious television reality programme on TV3.

Da’i Syed was released from a temporary detention centre in Beranang, Selangor yesterday after posting bail amounting to RM35,000.