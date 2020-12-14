US box office: Without new releases, 'The Croods 2' claims victory again

Image from the YouTube video The Croods: A New Age | Official Trailer.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — Universal's animated adventure The Croods: A New Age led another quiet weekend at the domestic box office. The film generated US$3 million (RM12.15) in its third weekend of release, bringing its total to US$24.1 million.

Overseas, The Croods sequel earned another US$8.4 million for a global tally of US$76.3 million.

Thanks to an unprecedented agreement that allows Universal Pictures to put new releases on demand within weeks of their theatrical premieres, the studio has been more willing than rivals to unveil smaller-scale movies during the pandemic. That's resulted in Universal and its specialty label Focus Features dominating over US charts. Three of the top five highest-grossing movies this weekend belong to the Comcast-owned studio.

In second place, the Focus Features comedic drama Half Brothers brought in US$490,000 from 1,386 screens. After two weeks in theatres, the movie has made US$1.3 million.

Perennial holiday favorite Elf, the Will Ferrell comedy that debuted in 2003, secured the No. 3 spot, collecting US$400,000 over the weekend.

Universal's body-swap slasher film Freaky nabbed fourth place with US$315,000. The movie, which stars Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn, has amassed US$8.2 million to date.

Pandemic-era sleeper hit The War With Grandpa rounded out the top five. The Robert De Niro-led comedy has been an unexpected mainstay on box office charts during the coronavirus crisis. After more than two months in theatres, the film added another US$260,000 in ticket sales this weekend. That brings its domestic tally to US$17.96 million.

There hasn't been any new nationwide releases since The Croods: A New Age launched around Thanksgiving. (Though what even constitutes as a “nationwide release” these days is still hazy; only around 35per cent of US theatres are currently in operation.)

However, Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic drama starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, bowed in limited release. The poorly reviewed film brought in US$100,466 from 450 theatres, averaging to US$223 per location. John Patrick Shanley, the screenwriter of Moonstruck, wrote and directed the Ireland-set Wild Mountain Thyme, based on his Tony-nominated play Outside Mullingar.

Movie theatre have been devastated by the pandemic. The few that remain open are hoping salvation comes around Christmas, in the form of a lasso-toting Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Warner Bros 2017 smash hit Wonder Woman, is touching down in US cinemas on December 25 — the same day it lands on the streaming service HBO Max.

The popular DC Comics heroine won't be the only newcomer over the holidays. News of the World, a Tom Hanks Western drama, and Carey Mulligan's revenge thriller Promising Young Woman. — Variety.com/Reuters