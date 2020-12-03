'Politics not my forte, I’m happy with where I am now': Ebit Lew responds to #EbitLewForPM campaign online

Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew says he's not interested in politics. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Preacher, Ustaz Ebit Lew who is known for his charity work has said that politics is not his strong suit after the hashtag #EbitLewForPM emerged on social media platforms with many showing their support for the preacher to run for the prime minister position.

In a virtual-media interview to talk about his upcoming TV show Jejak Ebit Lew to be aired on Astro, Lew made it clear he is not interested in politics and that he is content with what he’s doing at the moment.

“Politics is not my forte, I am not the person and to be honest, I don’t even know how.

“I’ve always loved doing charitable works and I will keep on doing this,” Lew said.

Known by many for his deeds including supplying water tankers during the Selangor water disruption also prayed and hoped that he could help more people in the future, Lew admitted that some are disappointed with him.

“Right now, I admit that there are people who are disappointed in me.

“I will not take it to heart if they’re mad at me.

“Although, there are some who I have blocked on social media as I’m afraid that they would get attacked by my followers,” he explained.

“I don’t have the stomach to see them getting attacked by my followers so I blocked them but they can still read my posts, it's just that I don’t have the heart to see them attacked.

“I understand that a lot of people are really desperate in these trying times, they’re disappointed and they don’t know what to do.”

Lew also confirmed that he had been offered several ‘positions’ before and admitted that he did think about it when he first started but has had a change of heart since.

“To be honest, right now, I’m not interested but if it was in the past, I might.

“Back when I first started training, I did hope to be known so that it’s easier for me to give motivational speeches or when I first started my business, I may have wished that I had more money so that I could open up more job opportunities.

“But that was in the past and now, I don’t think I needed it because I’m grateful with what I’ve got right now.

“But if I were offered an award or title that has nothing to do with politics or any other parties, I would humbly accept it,” Lew said.

Jejak Ebit Lew, a reality show based on his door to door humanitarian aids across Malaysia, is set to premiere on December 7 on Astro Prima every Monday at 9pm.