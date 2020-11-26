Alicia Keys wins over BTS fans with soulful cover of K-pop hit ‘Life Goes On’ (VIDEO)

Keys performed her rendition of the track with a simple piano accompaniment. — Pictures from Twitter/aliciakeys and Twitter/BTS_twt

PETALING JAYA, Nov 26 — Grammy-winning artiste Alicia Keys surprised K-pop fans on Twitter today after she posted an acoustic cover of BTS’ song Life Goes On.

The American singer-songwriter shared a 50-second clip of herself playing the piano and lending her warm vocals to the track, which was released as the lead single of BTS’ latest album BE.

She rewrote the Korean lyrics into English while maintaining the song’s original message of hope and optimism amidst the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I bet y’all didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it,” said Keys in the video.

BTS later responded to Keys’ mini-cover by retweeting her video, writing, “Thank you. Such a big honour.”

Thank you.. such a big honor 😃💜 https://t.co/R9F9vxqKhB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 26, 2020

The two musicians began showing love for each other online after BTS member V shared a Twitter clip of himself jamming out to Keys’ Love Looks Better.

Keys then responded to the tweet and gave a shout out to the boyband’s album BE, which dropped last Friday.

Big love!!! Good morning 🤩🤩🤩 Ya’ll ready for BE?!? 💜💜💜 https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

Keys’ cover of Life Goes On has blown up on Twitter and has gotten over 124,000 retweets and 399,000 likes so far.

BTS fans, known as ARMYs, praised the singer’s soulful vocals, calling her cover “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

this is so beautiful and i love how you didn't change the meaning of their original lyrics. thank you so much. tearing up right now. 🥺😭💜 — ᴮᴱbora - grammy nominated BTS fan⁷ (@modooborahae) November 25, 2020