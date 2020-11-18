‘Black Panther’ star Michael B. Jordan crowned sexiest man alive in 2020 by People magazine (VIDEO)

Michael B. Jordan is known for playing the leading man in films like ‘Creed’, ‘Black Panther’, and ‘Fruitvale Station’. — Reuters pic PETALING JAYA, Nov 18 — American actor Michael B. Jordan has snagged the title of “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2020 thanks to People magazine.

The Hollywood heartthrob, who rose to fame as the swoon-worthy villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, dethroned singer John Legend for the title after People revealed its 2020 pick on a special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday.

Jordan, 33, appeared on the show in a Covid-19-appropriate hazmat suit that covered his face and viewers called in to take guesses on his identity.

Jordan told People that the women in his family were especially excited over his new title.

“When my grandmother was alive, (the “Sexiest Man Alive” issue) was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.

“This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for,” said Jordan.

Despite being an eligible bachelor in the star-studded world of Hollywood, Jordan says his family has kept him grounded all throughout his career.

He spent most of his childhood in Newark, New Jersey where his parents worked hard to give him and his siblings a proper upbringing.

“My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me.

“I’m just grateful. Honestly, it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day.

“Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation.”

Exciting things are in store for Jordan as he’s set to star as an ex-Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in the action thriller Without Remorse, which is slated for release in 2021.

Other celebrities who previously cinched People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title include actor Idris Elba, footballer David Beckham, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and The Voice judge Blake Shelton.