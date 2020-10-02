Getting to know Louis Partridge, the British actor who plays Lord Tewksbury in ‘Enola Holmes’ (VIDEO)

Louis Partridge with his ‘Enola Holmes’ co-star Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from the Netflix film. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — With his model good looks and endearing performance as a young Viscount in Enola Holmes, British newcomer Louis Partridge is certainly one to watch.

In the Netflix film based on the Nancy Springer book series of the same name, the 17-year-old got a taste of what it’s like being a leading man in a feminist film alongside Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the younger sister of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.

Malay Mail caught up with the teen star recently, who was more than happy to discuss upending traditional gender roles, his lockdown guilty pleasure and why he wouldn’t make a good detective.

Here are five things to know about the up-and-coming actor whose previous works include Medici and Paddington 2.

He’s not afraid to embrace his feminine side

In the Netflix film, Partridge plays the part of a missing marquess who meets Enola, Sherlock’s teenage sister, while on the run from his family.

The character of Lord Tewksbury isn’t your archetypal leading man and Partridge didn’t shy away from the part.

“It’s an empowering story for both genders, especially for women but also for Tewksbury, who isn’t this massive, typical man of a character.

“He’s actually quite feminine, he loves flowers.

“I think men will quite like that in the same way women will like this new take on Enola, who is this great, strong character,” Partridge said.

He added that he’s got a bit of Tewksbury in him which he brought to the part.

He was really stuffed in a bag for Enola Holmes’ opening scene

Viewers first meet Tewksbury some 20 minutes into the movie on a train where the actor rips open out of a suitcase.

“Yes, it was so hot because it was such a thick bag, I had to cut through it.

“But I was even hotter in the little box that I had to get in when I save Enola from the boarding school,” Partridge added.

He thinks strong women should be celebrated

Given the film’s powerful feminist message, Partridge said there are many takeaways from the film especially Enola’s boundary-pushing character.

“There’s the unexpected Enola being completely unorthodox and being shunned for it by Mycroft but in actual fact, she is this amazing person who should be celebrated and not made to conform.

“That’s a really important message now more than ever to be honest,” he said.

His lockdown routine involves lots of Strawberry Nesquik

The London native has been confined at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and like many around the world, food is a big part of his lockdown routine.

“I’ve been doing a lot of eating. “Strawberry Nesquik with milk is my favourite — I love that so much, way too much,” he confessed.

The actor also spends his time at home playing the piano and cycling.

“I realise I take public transport everywhere and it’s so much faster to cycle in London where the roads are quite congested.”

He’s bad at solving mysteries

Partridge may be one of the stars of a Sherlock Holmes spin-off, but the actor admitted he isn’t very good at cracking cases judging by his performance at the classic murder mystery game Cluedo.

“I come last every time I play with my family,” he said.

He does however enjoy playing the piano despite not being able to read music notes.

“I play a lot of piano songs but I can’t actually read music, so I look up YouTube tutorials and learn it off there which I like.”