Rapper Cardi B gets fans hyped up for new song with K-pop stars Blackpink

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — American rapper Cardi B has gotten fans excited for her upcoming feature on Blackpink’s song Bet You Wanna.

The 27-year-old retweeted the tracklist for Blackpink’s The Album on Twitter yesterday, confirming months of speculation over her collaboration with the K-pop superstars.

“Bardipink in your area, and the song is amazing,” Cardi B wrote, using a combination of her name with Blackpink’s.

Cardi B is the latest high-profile artiste to join forces with Blackpink following the group’s latest collaboration with Selena Gomez on Ice Cream, their guest feature on Lady Gaga’s Sour Candy and Dua Lipa’s Kiss and Make Up.

Blackpink has scored several chart-topping hits, including How You Like That, Kill This Love, and Ddu-du Ddu-du, and the collaboration with Cardi B is set to add even more star power to the quartet’s discography.

Regarded as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, Cardi B’s previous single WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion topped the Billboard Hot 100 with its racy lyrics and unabashed celebration of female sexuality.

Bet You Wanna is slated for release this Friday alongside Blackpink’s The Album.