Indian legend ‘Paadum Nila’ SP Balasubrahmanyam dies aged 74

India’s legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on September 25, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/SP Balasubrahmanyam

CHENNAI, Sept 25 — India’s legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai today, The Hindu reported.

Balasubrahmanyam, 74, tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare in early August.

After initial improvements, his condition deteriorated and he was put on ventilator and ECMO support.

"In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25th at 13.04 hours," MGM Healthcare said in a media release.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, made his singing debut in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He was also a voice-over artist and has acted in several movies.

Balasubrahmanyam has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, who are also playback singers.