RMCO baby: After eight years of marriage, Malaysian actor Jehan Miskin and wife expecting first child

Jehan and Julie will be welcoming their bundle of joy in 2021. — Picture from Instagram/Julie Rhee

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — Malaysian actor Jehan Miskin and his wife will be welcoming their bundle of joy next year after eight years of wedded bliss.

The Qaisy & Laila actor who is married to South Korean Julie Camelia Rhee took to Instagram to announce the happy news yesterday.

The beaming couple uploaded an image of the ultrasound scan, accompanied by the hashtag #rmcobaby.

Julie admitted in an Instagram post that she and her husband did not think they would be parents to a little one.

“Just when I thought my life in Malaysia is pretty amazing with my other half, something I have never imagined came into our little world, turned everything upside down and just like that, we’re going to be parents,” she wrote.

“Everything feels new again.

“I can already imagine it will be exciting, embarrassingly silly and awkwardly funny all together.”

Jehan’s announcement garnered over 8,000 likes along with messages of congratulations on the couple’s next chapter in life.

Jehan and Julie met at a gym in the city centre and tied the knot in May 2013 at Carcosa Seri Negara after dating for several years.