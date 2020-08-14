Join Jon Bon Jovi for some rose and music today (VIDEO)

Jon Bon Jovi (left), lead singer and founder of the rock band Bon Jovi, is seen here with his son Jesse Bongiovi, on the Hampton Water Rosé Instagram page. — Hampton Water Rosé/ Instagram 2020 pic via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — American rock star Jon Bon Jovi is hosting a free, livestreamed virtual tasting of his rosé wine, Hampton Water, along with an acoustic concert today.

Jon Bon Jovi, who was recently seen lip-syncing the Bon Jovi classic Livin' On A Prayer to his wine bottles on TikTok, is inviting you to an evening of music and wine with him — virtually.

The event today begins at 6.30pm EST with a pre-show “virtual happy hour” and wine tasting hosted by Live Nation. Fans can submit questions for the singer and his son Jesse Bongiovi, co-owner of Hampton Water, on the brand's Facebook page ahead of time.

After the tasting and Q&A session, Bon Jovi will kick off an acoustic concert at 7pm EST, featuring a live performance from the Kings of Suburbia.

If you want to sample the musician's summery rosé along with him, bottles of Hampton Water (US$19.99 or RM84) can be purchased via the Hampton Water website or Wine.com (shipping within the US only). US$1 from every purchase will be donated to chef José Andres' World Central Kitchen, which is helping to feed communities in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspired by the father and son duo's memories of sipping rosé poolside in the Hamptons, the wine was originally called Diving into Hampton Water; its name has since been shortened to Hampton Water.

Created in collaboration with French winemaker Gerard Bertrand, it's made primarily from Grenache grapes, blended with Cinsault, Mourvèdre and Syrah. Aged in oak barrels for up to two months, it describes itself as “fresh and lively.”

The inaugural 2017 vintage appeared in Wine Spectator's coveted Top 100 ranking in 2018 at number 83. — AFP-Relaxnews