Join Jon Bon Jovi for some rose and music today (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — American rock star Jon Bon Jovi is hosting a free, livestreamed virtual tasting of his rosé wine, Hampton Water, along with an acoustic concert today.
Jon Bon Jovi, who was recently seen lip-syncing the Bon Jovi classic Livin' On A Prayer to his wine bottles on TikTok, is inviting you to an evening of music and wine with him — virtually.
The event today begins at 6.30pm EST with a pre-show “virtual happy hour” and wine tasting hosted by Live Nation. Fans can submit questions for the singer and his son Jesse Bongiovi, co-owner of Hampton Water, on the brand's Facebook page ahead of time.
After the tasting and Q&A session, Bon Jovi will kick off an acoustic concert at 7pm EST, featuring a live performance from the Kings of Suburbia.
If you want to sample the musician's summery rosé along with him, bottles of Hampton Water (US$19.99 or RM84) can be purchased via the Hampton Water website or Wine.com (shipping within the US only). US$1 from every purchase will be donated to chef José Andres' World Central Kitchen, which is helping to feed communities in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
T-5 days till the big show! Join us on Hampton Water's Facebook page this Friday at 7 PM EST. Don’t forget that $1 of every bottle sold this month will benefit @wckitchen who are working with minority owned businesses to help those affected by COVID-19 ...and To celebrate all the support, @jonbonjovi, @jesse_bongiovi, & @livenation will be hosting a special virtual tasting before the concert on Livenation.com at 6:30PM EST. Get your bottles before it’s too late! #Linkinbio See you Friday!
Inspired by the father and son duo's memories of sipping rosé poolside in the Hamptons, the wine was originally called Diving into Hampton Water; its name has since been shortened to Hampton Water.
Created in collaboration with French winemaker Gerard Bertrand, it's made primarily from Grenache grapes, blended with Cinsault, Mourvèdre and Syrah. Aged in oak barrels for up to two months, it describes itself as “fresh and lively.”
The inaugural 2017 vintage appeared in Wine Spectator's coveted Top 100 ranking in 2018 at number 83. — AFP-Relaxnews