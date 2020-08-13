Blackpink marks fourth anniversary of debut with official announcement of collaboration with Selena Gomez in upcoming single

The announcement of the collaboration coincides with the fourth anniversary of the group which debuted in June 2016. — Picture via Instagram/blackpinkofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The world’s most popular girl group in K-pop royalty Blackpink marked the fourth anniversary of the quartet with the official announcement of its collaboration with Selena Gomez.

The yet untitled track due out on August 28, will feature in Blackpink’s highly anticipated debut album releasing on October 2.

The song will be the outfit’s second collaboration for Blackpink this year, after Sour Candy with Lady Gaga for her album, Chromatica and their third major international collaboration after featuring on Dua Lipa’s Kiss and Make Up in 2018.

Both Blackpink and Gomez and the group teased the new song on social media as well as an announcement on the official Twitter account of YG Entertainment, the group’s entertainment agency.

The song follows the success of Blackpink’s last single, How You Like That that broke YouTube records for most views within 24 hours and fastest video to 10 million views, with 417 million views to date.