For the second time in two days, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks for Malaysian talents

In one social media post, the US actor asked Malaysians to write a caption for a photograph in either English or Malay. — Picture from Instagram/Joseph Gordon-Levitt

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — 3rd Rock from the Sun actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking for Malaysians who love to write.

Yes, you read that right.

The US actor took to his social media platforms today to announce a photo caption challenge where he asked followers to write a one-liner in either English or Malay.

“Looking for people from Malaysia who like to write... know anyone?

“Take a look at this photo, and then write one line about what this astronaut is thinking.

“You can write it in either English or Malay,” the 39-year-old wrote on his social media platforms.

He accompanied his post with a photograph of an astronaut in a living room, asking those who are interested to post their responses on HitRecord, the online collaborative media platform he founded in 2004.

The post received 1,600 reactions on Facebook and 1,000 comments, prompting Malaysians to display their creativity.

But the 500 Days of Summer star’s Malaysian fascination didn’t stop there.

Yesterday, the former child actor who is now a father of two boys, told fans in Malaysia he was looking for creative talent in the country to collaborate with for his upcoming Netflix film Project Power.

“What’s up, Malaysia? Got a project I’d love to collaborate with you on.

“I’m looking for musicians, singers, rappers, and artists of all kinds to help create a song inspired by my upcoming Netflix movie, Project Power,” he wrote.

The actor’s comments section was soon flooded with recommendations of homegrown artistes such as Yuna, rapper Zamaera, Altimet and Zee Avi.

Gordon-Levitt also spoke to Malaysian press members last week to promote Project Power, a sci-fi action film about a mysterious drug that gives it taker superhuman abilities.

The film, also starring Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback and Rodrigo Santoro, will be released globally on Friday, August 14 on Netflix.