Malaysian actress Eina Azman gets worked up over comments she edited her photo

Datin Paduka Eina Azman’s photo that got internet users all worked up. — Picture from Instagram/ eina_azman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Malaysian actress Datin Paduka Eina Azman took offence over comments on an Instagram post where followers claimed she edited her photo to enhance the size of her chest.

It started with follower fat_imahkaizoku asking the 25-year-old whether she had edited the photo that was taken with her husband Datuk Paduka Kaiser Gurmeet Harden Abdullah.

“Edited the chest part as it looks different...already looks beautiful there is no need to edit...,” wrote fat_imahkaizoku.

amanmuhd3550 went a step further, asking whether Eina’s chest is original or the photo had been edited.

Replying to fat_imahkaizoku, Eina said it was due to the camera’s angle and the design of the dress.

“No time to edit,” she wrote, attaching it with a frown emoji.

Replying to another comment by nazura_zura82, Eina, or her real name Ainur Syakina Azman, asked whether she was collecting more sins.

“Collected too many rewards? What a sad life to always think negatively and lie. That is the camera angle and the dress’s design. I did not do anything. Understand?!”

Seeing the many negative comments, surie_ali urged Eina to ignore those who criticised her.

“Stay cute and humble,” she wrote while others asked her to turn off the comments tab.

The photo had since received over 50,000 likes with 724 comments.