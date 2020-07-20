YouTube invites everyone to be part of its second global documentary ‘Life In A Day 2020’ on July 25 (VIDEO)

YouTube is inviting everyone to take part in their global documentary 'Life In A Day' on July 25, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Life In A Day2020

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Online video sharing platform YouTube is inviting everyone to be part of their global documentary Life In A Day 2020 this Saturday.

After releasing their first participatory film project, Life In A Day a decade ago, YouTube is once again calling out to everyone around the world to pick up their cameras and show off their filmmaking skills by sharing a snippet of their life on Saturday.

The Life in A Day 2020 project aims to celebrate the importance of everyone coming together simultaneously for a worldwide collaboration.

Submissions are open from Saturday to August 2 and participants can submit their footage to https://lifeinaday.youtube/upload-footage/.

Once the submission window is closed, a 30-person team of multilingual reviewers stationed around the world will be reviewing and translating the footage that has been submitted.

In the course of five months, the footage will then be selected, compiled and edited into a documentary.

The crowd-sourced documentary will once again be directed by award winning director, Kevin Macdonald and co-produced by The Martian director, Ridley Scott and Lord of Chaos producer Kai Hsiung and is expected to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

Although only a few clips will make it through the final cut, YouTube and the filmmakers are hoping that the filming day itself becomes a significant day of global participation.

This is not the first time YouTube is gathering the worldwide community for a day of filming with over 80,000 submissions received for their first participatory feature film project, Life in A Day.

Life in A Day 2010 which was directed and produced by Macdonald and Scott, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2011, was released in theatres globally and it has been viewed over 16 million times on YouTube.

For guidelines and information on how to participate in the Life in A Day 2020, click here.