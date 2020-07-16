Shariah-compliant Islamic streaming service Nurflix to launch in Malaysia soon

The upcoming streaming site intends to produce 1,000 exclusive content in the next five years. — Picture from Instagram/@nurflix.tv

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Just when you thought the streaming industry couldn’t be more saturated than it already is, there’s a new player in town named Nurflix.

And the upcoming streaming platform will focus entirely on Islamic creative content that’s Shariah-compliant.

According to tech site Amanz, the streaming platform owned by Sutera Hijau Ventures Bhd is set to launch with a slew of exclusive content to be made available to viewers from October this year.

So far, 12 titles have been announced and the company has allocated RM40 million to develop its content.

Some of the titles announced at a recent launch include Kembara Mahsyar, The Call, Abdullah and The Khadijahs, all of which are written by and featuring well-known talents in the local television and film industry.

In the meantime, Nurflix will also be introducing classifications for viewers such as general viewing, women, men and children.

Nurflix.tv chief executive officer Syah Mohamed said he expects the faith-driven streaming platform to produce 1,000 exclusive content in the next five years.

Nurflix will begin beta testing in October through December and is expected to officially launch in January 2021. Subscribers can watch the platform’s 12 original shows for free from October to December this year. — Screengrab from Nurflix

The streaming site will be available free of charge for the three-month period and all interested viewers need to do is subscribe to the platform to gain access.

“As we are in the midst of launching Nurflix.tv, subscribe today and be the among the first to watch 12 original contents (sic) for free from October 2020 until the end of year 2020,” a message on the main page said.

“Your subscription is our success, so tell your friends and family to Be Part Of Us and together we will make this happen!”

According to its main page, Nurflix will be showing drama series, feature films, documentaries and more.

Nurflix’s entry into the market has also been circulating on social media with many comparing the Islamic streaming platform’s moniker to streaming juggernaut Netflix.

Some Twitter users even took the opportunity to follow-up on Aflix, another homegrown streaming platform that made headlines last year after the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) called for authorities to censor Netflix.

Aflix, which claimed to work closely with Finas was marketed as the first "ethical" entertainment platform in Malaysia.

