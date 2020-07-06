Brie Larson begins career as YouTube content creator with first video garnering over a million views (VIDEO)

Brie Larson’s first YouTube video already has over 1.075 million views and the channel has over 195,000 subscribers. — Picture from YouTube/Brie Larson via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, July 6 — The debut makes sense of earlier test videos posted to Twitter. Movie star Brie Larson began her career as a YouTube content creator this weekend by talking to a dozen other influencers about their approaches, as well as her own interest in creativity, movies, games and social issues. Her first YouTube video already has over 1.075 million views and the channel has over 195,000 subscribers.

The announcement was preceded by two outtake videos posted at the start of the month, at the time without context, which set her fans and industry-watchers wondering what the actress and personable activist was up to.

Topics covered in the full 21-minute video include lost film roles, video games like Fortnite and Animal Crossing, fitness, DIY, gardening and cooking, and how to talk about social issues of the day.

It accumulated over one million views over the weekend.

During a sequence of video calls with established YouTubers, as well as folk from the world of showbiz and her own mom and grandma, Larson disclosed that she had auditioned for unnamed roles in The Hunger Games (2012-2015), the Terminator reboot, and the Star Wars franchise.

Assuming all three are related to leading roles, the Terminator reboot can be taken as a reference to 2015’s Terminator Genisys, while Star Wars could mean the recent Star Wars trilogy (2015-2019) or perhaps 2016 spin-off Rogue One.

For context, Larson was presented as the Captain Marvel actress midway through 2016; casting rumours about the more significant female roles in Solo: A Star Wars Story began emerging later in the year.

The audition chat also dovetails well with hit podcast Dead Eyes, a comedic take on murder investigations, and all about one actor’s experience with being turned down for a role on Tom Hanks’ award winning miniseries Band of Brothers.

Elsewhere in the patchwork of video calls, Larson and her conversation partners indicate that her YouTube audience could expect to see her cover a variety of interests: DIY, gardening, physical fitness, cooking, painting, and health and beauty.

She’s encouraged to talk about the emotional rollercoaster that is filmmaking, and to take unsolicited or weird feedback as an opportunity for growth.

There might also be a video project about making the world’s largest muffin.

A Fortnite collaboration with comedian and activist Lilly Singh appears to be on the cards, while Larson and iJustine share a common interest in Animal Crossing.

She was so determined to finish Super Mario Galaxy that she asked her first boyfriend to leave the house instead of put her off, she admitted, squirming throughout the anecdote, telling Swoozie that her first video game memories were of Super Mario Bros, The Little Mermaid and a volleyball title on Nintendo.

There’s also discussion of the technical aspect of making YouTube content.

“Just do it,” advised Gregory from ASAPScience. First-time content creators will, “no matter what, in a year look back and think [their first] videos are cringy.”

Viewers can also expect content on social issues. Larson’s already been involved in the MeToo movement for gender equality and through Instagram has been supporting the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement.

“It’s about being myself,” Larson said, and part of that means that “it just doesn’t make any sense to me to just make it all about me all the time,” referencing a comment at the top of the video.

The channel’s content will likely touch on “deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content”, she had said. — AFP-Relaxnews