After six years, HK celebrity Cecilia Cheung manages to sell penthouse after slashing price to RM77m

Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung all smiles after she managed to dispose of a property that she had been trying to sell for the past six years. — Photo via Instagram/ cecilia_pakchi_cheung

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung has managed to dispose of her penthouse at Century Tower recently after putting it up for sale six years ago.

Chinese portal Sina.com reported that the 40-year-old sold the unit for a handsome HK$140million (RM77.3 million).

“It is learnt that Cheung bought the unit in 2011 at HK$128 million (RM70.6 million) and she had stayed in the unit for a short period of time before uprooting her family to Hong Lok Yuen at Tai Po District, New Territories,” the daily said.

The portal added that Century Tower is a 49-year-old building and many of its unit owners are celebrities.

When Cheung first put it up for sale in 2014, she had asked for HK$200 million (RM110.4 million).

“Hong Kong media had in last month reported that if Cheung wanted to sell the unit, she must lower it to HK$100 million.”

“In the end, she did lower it but to HK$140 million,” it added.

Meanwhile, Taiwan portal HiNet reported that the transacted price broke the building’s record.

“Hong Kong has been plagued with various problems of late such as the incessant protests which led to a lack of interest in the housing market.”

“It is a good thing that she still managed to dispose of the property,” added the portal.