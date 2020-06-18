Malaysia Airports apologises after staff shouted at singer Nourul Wahab and her French in-laws

Nourul (left) and her husband Eric Depp (right) with his parents. — Picture from Instagram/nouruldepp

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has apologised to singer Nourul Wahab after an aviation security (Avsec) personnel was rude to her and her family.

In a statement posted on their website, MAHB said disciplinary action has been taken against the officer in question and that they do not condone any rude behaviour shown by their staff.

“Upon being made aware of the incident, we immediately launched an investigation which confirmed that the incident was as reported.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to Nourul and her family on the unfortunate incident.

“We are deeply committed to deliver a warm and welcoming experience to all our airport guests and any digression from our service culture even while implementing established standard operating procedures (SOPs) will not be tolerated,” MAHB wrote.

Nourul and her husband Eric Depp had driven to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last week to drop off Depp’s parents, who were returning to their home country of France.

The singer then posted an Instagram video on June 14 relating their run-in with the Avsec officer in the parking lot, who she described as “arrogant” and “rude.”

“We know we have to follow SOPs, but he raised his voice at us as if we were the type to break the rules.

“He said only two people can enter the airport and we asked him if one of us could accompany my in-laws because they don’t speak English or Malay. He raised his voice even more.

“Don’t be rude to people. Our value in life lies in us being courteous to others.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re with the police or the military or whatever. We have never met a police officer or soldier who was as rude as this,” said Nourul in her video.

After receiving MAHB’s apology, Nourul told Harian Metro that she was pleased to see that action had been taken against the Avsec officer.

The 42-year-old artiste said MAHB was swift in their response and that they had reached out to her directly on Twitter to get more details about the incident.

“I suggested that they give a warning and specific training to their uniformed officers to be more courteous to guests,” she said.