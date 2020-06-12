Malaysian singer Zizi Kirana ‘stressed out’ after getting bashed online for removing hijab

Zizi said the mean comments regarding her decision to remove the headscarf have been taking an emotional toll on her. — Pictures via Instagram/zizi_kirana

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — Sabahan singer Zizi Kirana has politely requested for people to stop bashing her on social media after she decided to stop wearing the hijab.

The 35-year-old had donned the headscarf during Ramadan this year but chose to remove it recently, telling mStar that she wasn’t ready for the commitment yet.

She also admitted to feeling pressured over the mean-spirited comments she was receiving online over the issue.

“I accept all the criticism and advice with an open heart but at the same time, I feel stressed out reading comments from those who are furious just because I am not wearing the tudung like I used to.

“I feel like it’s better if we just pray for good things to happen amongst us instead of hurting ourselves by attacking others,” said Zizi.

This is the second time the former Akademi Fantasia star chose to sport the hijab during Ramadan, her first being in 2019.

Zizi said she was working hard to change herself for the better and expressed hopes of meeting a good man who could lead her down the right spiritual path.

She added that a romance with an ustaz (Islamic religious teacher) isn’t off the cards for her either.

“Thank you to those who criticised me online, I still love them because they are constantly reminding me of important things even though there are some comments which really hurt me.

“At the same time, please pray for me to quickly meet a man who can guide me honestly, if I’m fated to be with an ustaz that’s okay!

“It’s not wrong to pray for good things to happen, right?”