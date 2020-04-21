Covid19: Radio announcer Radin Amir collects over RM10,000 from shoe auction to give to the needy, frontliners (VIDEO)

Radio announcer, Radin Amir Affendy is thankful to all who supported his shoe auction last night. ― Picture via Instagram/radin_era

PETALING JAYA, April 21 ― Era FM radio announcer, Radin Amir Affendy has been lending a helping hand to the needy since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier last month, the 30-year-old donated a portion of his salary to the poor.

Last night, he managed to collect a whopping RM10,075 from auctioning half of his sports shoes collection via Instagram Live.

The money received will be used to purchase basic necessities for frontliners and needy communities such as face masks and hand sanitisers.

His shoes were sold from a range of RM180 to RM2,000, as stated on his Instagram account.

According to Radin in an earlier Instagram post yesterday, most of his shoes on auction were either hardly used or never used at all.

“Most of his bidders for the shoe auction were foreigners from Singapore and Brunei,” said his manager, Eddy Johar.

Eddy also told Malay Mail that the radio announcer did not expect to receive such overwhelming response and feedback from a lot of people during the auction.

“He is happy and thankful to all who joined his initiative last night.

“Aside from hosting the auction, Radin also played quizzes with his fans and contributed a total of RM700 to those who answered them correctly,” said Eddy.