Covid19: Radio announcer Radin Amir collects over RM10,000 from shoe auction to give to the needy, frontliners (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, April 21 ― Era FM radio announcer, Radin Amir Affendy has been lending a helping hand to the needy since the Covid-19 outbreak.
Earlier last month, the 30-year-old donated a portion of his salary to the poor.
Last night, he managed to collect a whopping RM10,075 from auctioning half of his sports shoes collection via Instagram Live.
The money received will be used to purchase basic necessities for frontliners and needy communities such as face masks and hand sanitisers.
His shoes were sold from a range of RM180 to RM2,000, as stated on his Instagram account.
According to Radin in an earlier Instagram post yesterday, most of his shoes on auction were either hardly used or never used at all.
Assalammualaikum, dalam fasa ke-3 PKP susulan wabak COVID 19. Saya tahu, ramai yang terkesan & kehilangan punca pendapatan untuk diri sendiri & ahli keluarga. Jadi, saya terfikir untuk melelong sebahagian daripada koleksi kasut saya & 100% hasil jualan akan disumbangkan kepada yang memerlukan & juga membantu untuk membeli keperluan asas seperti hand sanitiser dan face mask untuk frontliners. Lelongan Amal ini akan berlangsung esok, Isnin, jam 9 malam di Instagram saya. Saya bukan kaya, tapi saya pernah merasa tiada. #RadinPunya #LelonganAmal
“Most of his bidders for the shoe auction were foreigners from Singapore and Brunei,” said his manager, Eddy Johar.
Eddy also told Malay Mail that the radio announcer did not expect to receive such overwhelming response and feedback from a lot of people during the auction.
“He is happy and thankful to all who joined his initiative last night.
“Aside from hosting the auction, Radin also played quizzes with his fans and contributed a total of RM700 to those who answered them correctly,” said Eddy.