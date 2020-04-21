Covid-19: Cosmetics mogul Aliff Syukri ridiculed on Reddit for promoting RM25 masks with inflated claims (VIDEO)

The video was shared on a Reddit thread showing people caught in embarrassing or cringey situations. — Screengrabs from Instagram/aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman has sparked controversy once again, this time for promoting face masks with inflated claims.

In an Instagram Live session, the cosmetics mogul tried to show that face masks produced by his company with a price tag of RM25 per piece were waterproof.

He performed an experiment by pouring water through his new product but was left scrambling for words when the fabric began to leak.

Not willing to back down from the mounting criticism coming in from viewers, Aliff performed the same test with a standard face mask in an attempt to prove that it wouldn’t perform any better.

When the standard face mask showed no signs of leakage, the entrepreneur returned to eating a plate of mangoes in front of him without further comment.

A clip of Aliff’s failed experiment has gone viral on the popular Reddit thread r/WatchPeopleDieInside and has been upvoted more than 56,000 times.

“This honestly killed me. He went back to his mangoes like he didn’t just make himself look dumb as hell,” said one user.

“I feel that’s what the whole pseudoscience, essential oil, and anti-vax movement looks like when presented with evidence,” wrote another user.

Aliff has since apologised for the water experiment stunt and took to Instagram to clarify that he has not sold any of the faulty masks.

He then demonstrated that a new batch of masks that just came in were indeed waterproof and that he would be giving away 1,000 pieces to the needy in Malaysia.