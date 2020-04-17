Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar share inspiring messages with Indian nationals in Singapore (VIDEO)

Indian actor Rajinikanth and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have advised Singapore foreign workers to abide by government rules. — Pictures via Instagram/sachintendulkar and rajinikanth.official.

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Popular Tamil actor Rajinikanth and former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar have shared encouraging words with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic in videos to Indian foreign workers in Singapore.

The recordings of both of them addressing Indian nationals were posted on Facebook by the republic's Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran.

The video was captioned, “Many thanks to Mr Rajinikanth, a renowned Tamil film star for agreeing to my request to do this Covid-19 message.”"

In the video, Rajinikanth said that Indian nationals across the nation should abide by the restrictions and law by the government.

“This is the biggest reward you can give your family members amid this Covid-19 crisis.”

Similarly, another famous Indian personality — former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar — also advised all to be safe amid these trying times in the video Iswaran captioned, “Grateful to Sachin Tendulkar the renowned and talented Indian cricketer, for agreeing to do this Covid message”.

“It will mean a lot to all fans of the sport, especially our foreign workers, to hear from their cricket idol.

“Always practice social distancing, stay at home and stay healthy so that we can all work together to overcome this pandemic,” advised the iconic cricketer.