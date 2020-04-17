Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra reschedules May, June concerts due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has extended its closure until June due to the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has extended its closure until June due to the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has rescheduled all its concerts, masterclasses and other activities in May and June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, MPO said the move was to prioritise the health and safety of the concert-goers, musicians and its employees due to the outbreak, which has so far infected 5,182 people and killed 84 locally.

The rescheduled concerts include “Crowning Organ Masterpieces,” “Organ Recital,” “Virtuosic Expression, Chamber Concert,” “Senandung Lebaran — A Tribute to S. Atan,” “Ballet Festival: The Nutcracker” and “Ballet Festival: Cinderella.”

The “World Of Penderecki” concert, which was scheduled for May 3, has also been cancelled due to the death of the legendary Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki on March 29.

Ticket holders may exchange their tickets with one of the upcoming 2020 concerts of comparable value, based on availability.

“You may also donate your tickets back to Dewan Filharmonik Petronas and receive a donation receipt, or keep the original ticket until the new dates for the concerts,” reads the statement.

For inquiries email the box office at contactus@dfp.com.my or [email protected].

Visit MPO’s website for latest updates about the rescheduled concerts.