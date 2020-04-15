Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Damien Chazelle’s ‘The Eddy’

André Holland and Tahar Rahim play the two main roles in ‘The Eddy’ on Netflix. — Afp-Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, Apr 15 — Co-directed by the man behind La La Land, the musical drama has released a first trailer on YouTube. Due to launch on Friday, May 8 on the American streaming platform, The Eddy will comprise eight episodes and star André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Leila Bekhti and Tahar Rahim.

Bringing the prospect of some jazz to lockdown TV schedules, Damien Chazelle unveiled an official trailer for the forthcoming series, The Eddy on Netflix's YouTube account on Tuesday, April 14.

The Eddy will tell the tale of Elliot Udo (André Holland), a pianist from New York, and the owner of The Eddy, a Parisian jazz club, which is put in jeopardy when it emerges that Udo’s partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) has become involved in shady dealings with organized crime. At the same time, the American musician receives a visit from his teenage daughter Julie, played by Amandla Stenberg.

Comprising eight episodes, the series has been co-directed by Damien Chazelle, who took charge of the first two shows, and Houda Benyamina (Divines), Moroccan Laïla Marrakchi (Marseille, The Bureau) and American Alan Poul (Westworld, Six Feet Under) who were tasked with the others. — Afp-Relaxnews