Indonesian singer Glenn Fredly dies

Glenn Fredly was one of the pioneering musicians of Indonesia's R&B scene. — Picture via Facebook/Glenn Fredly

JAKARTA, April 8 — Popular Indonesian singer, Glenn Fredly passed away at the Fatmawati Hospital, here, today.

Glenn, 44, who was also popular in Malaysia through his song ‘’January’’ was reported to have died at 6 pm.

According to the Antara news agency and other local media, the cause of death of the singer, who was born in Jakarta on Sept 30, 1975, was still not yet known.

The singer was reported to have fallen in his apartment before he was taken to the hospital and was confirmed to have died. — Bernama