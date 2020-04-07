HK veteran singer Sam Hui to treat fans to a free online fundraiser concert this Sunday

The legendary singer will come out of retirement yet again to perform for the online fundraiser. ― Picture via Facebook/samhuimusic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― Cantopop legend Sam Hui will be treating fans to a free concert online this Sunday at 5pm, according to his official Facebook account.

The concert hosted by Hong Kong actor Lawrence Cheng and to be streamed on Youtube and Facebook, is aimed at raising funds for former employees of Tom Lee Engineering Ltd, a sound engineering company ― who became jobless due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

The company, reported Apple Daily, is special to Hui as his first concert at Hong Kong Coliseum in 1983 was handled by the company, and they are also responsible for many of his show setups in his 30 years as an entertainer.

He had initially wanted to have a concert at the arena in July but due to Covid-19, not only was the concert postponed, the engineering team who worked with him also ended up jobless.

Hui has privately donated HK$250,000 (RM140,000) to the workers.

It is not Hui’s first time coming out of retirement to lend a helping hand during a crisis, with his 2004 Continue To Smile fundraiser concert held after the SARS epidemic in 2003.