‘Crocodile Dundee’ actor Mark Blum dies of Covid-19 complications

Actor Mark Blum (pictured here, far right) — appeared in shows including ‘Rancho Viejo’, ‘After the Revolution’, ‘Little Footsteps’, and ‘Gus and Al’. — Picture via Instagram/Phnyc

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Actor Mark Blum, who appeared in such films as Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan and on TV shows including Mozart in the Jungle, has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 69.

His death was announced by the Off Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons. SAG-AFTRA confirmed the news (via Deadline).

Blum died Wednesday (March 25) at New York-Presbyterian hospital of complications from the novel coronavirus, his wife, actress and acting teacher Janet Zarish, told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his wife of 15 years, survivors include his mother, Lorraine, and sister, Nancy.

A veteran New York stage actor, Blum had most recently played bookstore owner Mr. Mooney on the Netflix crime drama You — but his resumé and screen credits were extensive and also included roles and guest spots in TV shows such as: St. Elsewhere, Frasier, The Sopranos, The West Wing, Law & Order, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Blacklist and Elementary.

He also worked dozens of times off-Broadway, including in Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery, Terrence McNally’s It’s Only a Play, Amy Herzog’s After the Revolution, Craig Lucas’ The Singing Forest and Zoe Kazan’s We Live Here; and had won an Obie Award in 1989 for his co-starring turn in Albert Innaurato’s Gus and Al at Playwrights Horizons. — AFP-Relaxnews