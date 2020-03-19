Burn off ‘stay-at-home’ calories with Maya Karin as she hosts live workout session online

Maya will be doing her best to help keep Malaysians indoors this evening. — Picture via Instagram/maya_karin

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — Actress Maya Karin will be doing her part to keep the public entertained while staying indoors as she is set to host a live workout session on Instagram.

If “boredom” or “having a lack of things to do” is an issue to stay at home with Malaysians asked to stay home in with the Covid-19 outbreak, how about joining Mayain her interactive Instagram Live (IG Live) workout session later this evening.

Ok people. Esok pukul 4 petang kita bersenam. Saya akan jadi your personal instructor online.

ONLY at IG LIVE. #stayfitwithMaya#fighttheboredom #letsdoit pic.twitter.com/ldVnWUkfcu — Maya Karin (@maya_karin) March 18, 2020

The 40-year-old took to her official social media pages yesterday to announce that she will be acting as everyone’s free personal instructor online via IG Live at 4 pm today.

“Okay people. Tomorrow at 4 pm we’ll work out together. I’ll be your personal trainer online,” said the post.

The German-Malay actress was prompted into setting up the workout session for her loyal fans after one of her followers requested that she make an online makeup tutorial to keep them entertained.

I will do a work out tutorial. Semua game? Come on 💪🏼 esok petang. Pukul 4. Sila rt kalau nak join. https://t.co/xgB2E2uVDw — Maya Karin (@maya_karin) March 18, 2020

Instead of glamming it up, however, Maya is choosing to do a workout tutorial instead with social media users excited to take part.

Maya joins a list of international celebrities like Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Keith Urban and Charlie Puth, who have also hosted IG Live sessions and mini-concerts for their fans worldwide.

Even skateboarding legend Tony Hawk jumped on the bandwagon, as he too hosted live stream skateboarding sessions on social media to keep others entertained.

Went to skate today and some A-listers showed up so we went live on Instagram (I took requests, like this Smithvert). We were social distancing on the deck. Watch it unfold in my IG stories. I hope it provides some entertainment while we wait things out during these strange times pic.twitter.com/bhKjXgRmPa — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 18, 2020

The Movement Control Order was put in effect yesterday and will last till March 31, as Malaysians have been advised to restrict all movement for non-essential activities and stay at home to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.