‘Fargo’: Season four postponed by coronavirus

Season 4 of 'Fargo' stars Chris Rock. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — Due to an interruption in filming, the eagerly awaited standalone fourth season of the series Fargo will not be available on the scheduled date.

The coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc in the film and TV industry. On Monday, FX announced that season four of Fargo has been postponed indefinitely. The first two episodes of the season were scheduled to launch on April 19, nearly three years after the last instalment of the series, which is composed of standalone seasons. As the shooting of the final two episodes could not be completed, the channel preferred to cancel the broadcast of this much-anticipated fiction series.

The plot of season four, set in Kansas City, Missouri, in the 1950s revolves around Loy Cannon, played by Chris Rock, who is the leader of an African-American crime syndicate. To solve a dispute with the city’s Italian mafia, led by Donatello Fadda, Cannon and Fadda reach a fragile peace agreement by exchanging their youngest sons.

Created, written, directed and produced by Noah Hawley, Fargo has aired on FX since 2014. It is inspired by the eponymous 1996 Coen brothers’ film starring Frances McDormand. — AFP-Relaxnews