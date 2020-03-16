Malaysian cinema chains hit by Covid-19 outbreak with one recording 40 pc drop in audience

Among the movies shelved include Disney’s Mulan live-action remake. — Picture by instagram/gscinemas

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — The number of moviegoers has thinned out, with at least one cinema chain saying business is down by about 40 per cent.

While many are staying away from public places, postponements of scheduled movie releases have been attributed as the reason.

GSC Cinemas Public Relations & Branding Manager Mohd Sharmine Ishak said, “GSC movie theatres nationwide have declined in admission by an estimated 40 per cent since the outbreak of Covid-19 because of several blockbuster movies being postponed.”

Much-anticipated movies such as Disney’s Mulan live-action remake, A Quiet Place 2, Fast and Furious 9, New Mutants, Peter Rabbit 2, No Time to Die and Antlers have been postponed until further notice.

Both Mohd Sharmine and TGV Cinemas brands communications assistant manager Cora Lee confirmed the postponement of the movies.

However, the two told Malay Mail both cinema chains have taken precautionary measures to ensure the comfort and safety of their patrons with hand sanitisers placed strategically around its premises, facilities disinfected regularly and daily temperature checks for staff members.

“The management team has also increased awareness of the pandemic by posting any important announcements through public service announcements via social media to remind our customers to be cautious,” says Lee.

Mohd Sharmine said this was also the case for GSC, with “cinema TV panels and social media used to run advisories on Covid-19 precautionary measures,” adding that briefings are also conducted every morning to remind their staff about good health and safety practices.

Asked whether precautionary steps would extend to closing down any branches, both of them said there were no plans to do so.