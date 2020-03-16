Malaysian cinema chains hit by Covid-19 outbreak with one recording 40 pc drop in audience

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — The number of moviegoers has thinned out, with at least one cinema chain saying business is down by about 40 per cent.
While many are staying away from public places, postponements of scheduled movie releases have been attributed as the reason.
GSC Cinemas Public Relations & Branding Manager Mohd Sharmine Ishak said, “GSC movie theatres nationwide have declined in admission by an estimated 40 per cent since the outbreak of Covid-19 because of several blockbuster movies being postponed.”
Much-anticipated movies such as Disney’s Mulan live-action remake, A Quiet Place 2, Fast and Furious 9, New Mutants, Peter Rabbit 2, No Time to Die and Antlers have been postponed until further notice.
Both Mohd Sharmine and TGV Cinemas brands communications assistant manager Cora Lee confirmed the postponement of the movies.
With heavy hearts, it is confirmed that A Quiet Place Part II, Disney's Mulan, The New Mutants and Fast & Furious 9 have officially been postponed until further notice. For customers who have purchased advance sales tickets to A Quiet Place Part II and Disney's Mulan, you will be fully refunded. Kindly take note of the below: - For online purchases, your refund will be processed within 14 working days. - For purchases over the counter or at kiosk, please proceed to your selected TGV location and ask our friendly staff for assistance on your refund. For further assistance, kindly contact our Customer Service Team at [email protected] Please accept our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused at this time. We appreciate your kind understanding and patience. 😊
However, the two told Malay Mail both cinema chains have taken precautionary measures to ensure the comfort and safety of their patrons with hand sanitisers placed strategically around its premises, facilities disinfected regularly and daily temperature checks for staff members.
“The management team has also increased awareness of the pandemic by posting any important announcements through public service announcements via social media to remind our customers to be cautious,” says Lee.
Mohd Sharmine said this was also the case for GSC, with “cinema TV panels and social media used to run advisories on Covid-19 precautionary measures,” adding that briefings are also conducted every morning to remind their staff about good health and safety practices.
Asked whether precautionary steps would extend to closing down any branches, both of them said there were no plans to do so.